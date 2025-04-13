Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 315,190 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

