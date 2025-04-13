Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

