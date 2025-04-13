Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 553,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,278.10. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $687,750.00.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

