Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 553,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,278.10. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $687,750.00.
Klaviyo Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KVYO stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
