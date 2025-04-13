James Owens Sells 18,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after buying an additional 33,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,424 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.