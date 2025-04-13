Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Buys 38,452 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 38,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $1,548,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.13 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5,387.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

