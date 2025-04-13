Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of TGT opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

