Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

