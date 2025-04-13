David A. Duffield Sells 81,275 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.81. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 41,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Workday by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 146,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

