Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.11.

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

