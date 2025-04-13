NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NTST opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

