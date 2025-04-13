New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.93.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

