Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,792 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $649.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

