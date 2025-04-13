Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

