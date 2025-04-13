Chagee Holdings Ltd. (CHA) to Raise $396 Million in IPO

Chagee Holdings Ltd. (CHA) plans to raise $396 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 14,683,991 shares at a price of $26.00-$28.00 per share.

In the last year, Chagee Holdings Ltd. generated $1.7 billion in revenue and $344.5 million in net income. Chagee Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $5 billion.

Chagee Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a holding company. We commenced our operations in China in 2017. In DecemberÂ 2020, Beijing Chagee Catering Management Co., Ltd., or Beijing Chagee, was established, and we currently conduct all of our business in China through Beijing Chagee and its subsidiaries. We do not use a variable interest entity structure.Â We are a leading tea drinks brand, CHAGEE. Our brand was represented by a network of 6,440 teahouses, including 6,284 teahouses in China, as of Dec. 31, 2024. This scale represents the largest store network among all premium freshly-made tea drinks brands in China. Our network also includes 156 teahouses in other countries. CHAGEE’s creation, in 2017, was inspired by how international coffee chains have made coffee drinking both a worldwide lifestyle and a social concept since the 1970s. This success has made us believe that tea drinking needs to be transformed, tooâ€‰â€”â€‰and led us to use the power of technology and brand to make tea drinking a modern-day experience that connects people and cultures around the world. Today, nearly eightÂ years after our inception and with our relentless passion for technology and pursuit of innovation, we stand out as Chinaâ€™s largest, fastest-growing, and most popular premium freshly-made tea drinks brand, according to iResearch: We have ranked 1stÂ on Chinaâ€™s social influence index among all freshly-made tea drinks brands in China since October 2023, according to the Social Touch Search Engine. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Chagee Holdings Ltd. disclosed its IPO’s terms on April 10, 2025, in an F-1/A filing: 14.7 million shares at a price range of $26.00 to $28.00 to raise $396.0 million, if priced at the $27.00 mid-point of its range. Background: Chagee Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on March 25, 2025, without disclosing the terms, for its IPO. Estimated initial proceeds were $100.0 million.) “.

Chagee Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 4800 employees. The company is located at Tower B, Hongqiao Lianhe Building, No. 99 Kaihong Road, Changning District, Shanghai Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 200051 and can be reached via phone at +86 186 8893 0014.

