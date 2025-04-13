Analyzing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TaskUs and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 2 4 0 2.43 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 43.20%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $2.99, suggesting a potential upside of 82.06%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than TaskUs.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and 8X8″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $994.99 million 1.13 $45.69 million $0.51 24.45 8X8 $717.44 million 0.30 -$67.59 million ($0.36) -4.56

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.58% 17.73% 9.17% 8X8 -6.33% -1.45% -0.21%

Summary

TaskUs beats 8X8 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

