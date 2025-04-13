Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $561.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,680,000 after buying an additional 1,040,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after buying an additional 2,106,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,267,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

