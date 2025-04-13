Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.08.
Several research firms have commented on BXP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Trading Up 1.5 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $145,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,284 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.