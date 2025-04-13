NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.