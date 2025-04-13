Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $135.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.39.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

