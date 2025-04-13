Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $61.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

