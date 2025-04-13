Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Head to Head Comparison

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 18.82% 9.93% 1.00% Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $961.90 million 6.26 $339.21 million $1.10 16.22 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.93 $91.16 million $0.39 4.09

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.07, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

