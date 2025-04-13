ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $105.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

OKE opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

