Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.