StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
