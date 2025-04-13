StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

