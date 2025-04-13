The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
Shares of TCS opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About The Container Store Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.