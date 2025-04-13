CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.