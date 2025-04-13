Generation Income Properties (GIPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a support level?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.