Generation Income Properties (GIPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

