The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $52 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $494.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.40. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

