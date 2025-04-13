Werner Klingenberg Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,534.03).
Goldplat Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of GDP opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.21. Goldplat PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.70 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.
About Goldplat
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldplat
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.