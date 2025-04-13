Werner Klingenberg Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,534.03).

Goldplat Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GDP opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.21. Goldplat PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.70 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

