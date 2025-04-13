ServiceTitan (TTAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ServiceTitan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $100.89 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.