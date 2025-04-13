Insider Buying: The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Damien Maltarp acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £17,040 ($22,303.66).

Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 213 ($2.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.53. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.05 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

