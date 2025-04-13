Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Integra Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.