Analyzing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $5.79 billion 0.80 $22.78 million $0.06 183.83 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 3.54 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.19

Analyst Ratings

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 27 9 1 2.26 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft 0.39% 8.03% 0.98% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Summary

Lyft beats MetaWorks Platforms on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

