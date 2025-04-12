Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 24.4 %

About Ascot Resources

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Further Reading

