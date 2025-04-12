Critical Comparison: NET Power (NPWR) versus Its Peers

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NET Power to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NET Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 94 600 843 36 2.52

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NET Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.56 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.14

NET Power’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Summary

NET Power beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

