Critical Contrast: INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) & Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) and INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and INLIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 4.60% 9.35% 4.16% INLIF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graham and INLIF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00 INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Graham currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Graham’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than INLIF.

This table compares Graham and INLIF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $199.62 million 1.63 $4.56 million $0.83 35.99 INLIF $14.52 million 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graham beats INLIF on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

