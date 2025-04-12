Reviewing Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 3 0 1 2.50 B2Gold 1 6 3 0 2.20

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. B2Gold has a consensus price target of $4.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.49 29.39 B2Gold $1.90 billion 2.25 $10.10 million ($0.48) -6.75

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 10.37% 9.94% B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats B2Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

