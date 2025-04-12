China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) and Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) and China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smithfield Foods 0 1 7 1 3.00 China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 0.00

Smithfield Foods presently has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than China Xiangtai Food.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smithfield Foods $14.14 billion 0.55 $892.37 million $2.27 8.70 China Xiangtai Food $80.50 million 0.10 -$45.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smithfield Foods has higher revenue and earnings than China Xiangtai Food.

Profitability

This table compares Smithfield Foods and China Xiangtai Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of China Xiangtai Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Smithfield Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats China Xiangtai Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

About China Xiangtai Food

(Get Free Report)

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company also provides sausage, bacon, canned meat, and sliced and ground pork. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.