Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

