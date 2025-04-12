Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

