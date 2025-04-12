Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and traded as low as $58.40. Brenntag shares last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Brenntag Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
