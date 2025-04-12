Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.80 and traded as low as $198.55. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $206.30, with a volume of 25,789 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38). Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
