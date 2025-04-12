Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $3.84. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 391,038 shares trading hands.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

