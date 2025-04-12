Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.58 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.18). 179,569,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,293% from the average session volume of 12,889,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
In other news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,486.91). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
