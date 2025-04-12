NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.00. NantHealth shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 148 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,703.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

