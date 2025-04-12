Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $5.23. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 180,588 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVNLY shares. HSBC cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7123 per share. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

