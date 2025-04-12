Top Space Stocks To Watch Now – April 12th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, Analog Devices, Eaton, and Honeywell International are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of companies that operate within the aerospace and space exploration industries, including those involved in satellite technology, launch services, and space tourism initiatives. Investors interested in space stocks typically seek exposure to the growing commercial space sector, which often combines high technological innovation with high investment risk and potential long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $157.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,590,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.50 and a 200-day moving average of $475.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $156.95. 8,802,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. 6,490,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,609. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $179.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $6.41 on Friday, hitting $277.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,833,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,567. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.22. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.55. 5,102,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.42.

