Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that engage in the research, development, and commercialization of products and materials engineered at the nanoscale. These stocks often span industries such as electronics, healthcare, and energy, where the unique properties of nano-sized materials can lead to innovative solutions and high growth potential, albeit with increased volatility and risk due to the emerging nature of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. 180,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 4,147,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $275.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.05.

