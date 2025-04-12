Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 93.10 ($1.22). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,378,035 shares traded.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.77. The company has a market cap of £571.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 3.06 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Target Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 104.99%. Equities analysts expect that Target Healthcare REIT will post 6.2219101 EPS for the current year.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.