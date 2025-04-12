Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 145,692 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Symphony International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.